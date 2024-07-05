Jude Bellingham’s punishment by UEFA for his gesture has been revealed. During England’s victory over Slovakia, UEFA has made their ruling on the matter.

Jude Bellingham has been cleared to play against Switzerland this Saturday following a €30,000 ($33,000) fine and a one-match ban, which has been suspended by UEFA. This penalty stems from an incident where he made a provocative gesture after scoring England’s crucial equalizer against Slovakia.

Bellingham was filmed gesturing towards his crotch, which caused the England star to go viral. The Real Madrid player explained that it was intended as an “inside joke” with friends and was not directed at the Slovakia bench.

UEFA’s disciplinary body determined that Bellingham breached the standards of acceptable behavior, stating that the suspended ban will be in effect for one year, pending any further misconduct under their jurisdiction.

Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham has unquestionably been England’s best player at the competition, scoring 2 goals in 4 matches. He scored the match-winning goals in two of England’s matches. In fact, England has not won a match in the competition without goals from the Real Madrid star.

England’s Jude Bellingham

Despite reaching the quarterfinals, England has not performed up to its usual standard during the Euros. However, they face a significant match against Switzerland with the opportunity to reach the semifinals and potentially win the tournament for the first time in their history.