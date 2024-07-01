The Netherlands have a deep history in international soccer, from the days of Johan Cruyff to the Memphis Depay era. But how many times has the Dutch national team won the UEFA European Championship? Let's dive into its history and find out.

The Netherlands is undoubtedly a strong candidate to win every tournament they play in, from the European championship to the World Cup, where they always manage to reach the final stages.

Although the Oranje are perhaps best known for their heartbreaking losses in finals, they remain as team that fights hard in every competition. In fact, they have only won the UEFA Euro once in their history, but this year they aim to add a second title to their record.

The Netherlands exemplifies effort and perseverance, having played in five finals across the World Cup, UEFA Euro, and UEFA Nations League. Despite their limited trophy haul, with just one title, they boast an impressive seven third-place and four second-place finishes.

UEFA Euro 1988

UEFA Euro 1988 was held in the Federal Republic of Germany, with the final taking place at Munich’s Olympiastadion. The Netherlands were crowned champions for the first time in their history after defeating the Soviet Union 2-0.

Holland captain Ruud Gullit (left) celebrates with teammate Gerald Vanenburg after victory at the Olympiastadion, Munich. IMAGO / Colorsport

Ruud Gullit opened the scoring for the Oranje in the first half, and Marco van Basten’s incredible volley in the 52nd minute sealed the victory. With that defeat, the Soviet Union became the only team to have lost in three UEFA European Championship finals.

The great striker who played for the Netherlands recalls his important goal in the final: “You need a lot of luck with a shot like that, it all worked out. It’s one of those things that sometimes just happens.”