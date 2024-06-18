In the FIFA World Ranking, there is an impressive gap between Portugal and Czechia, but this difference was not so clear on the field.

Euro 2024: Where do Portugal, Czechia currently stand in the FIFA World Ranking?

Portugal made their debut in UEFA Euro 2024 against Czechia. Prior to the game, everyone thought that Cristiano Ronaldo’s country would win easily due to the massive gap between the two nations in the FIFA World Ranking, but the reality was far different.

For many fans and analysts, Portugal is regarded as a top contender to win Euro 2024. The starting XI is amazing, with Cristiano Ronaldo as the team’s captain and several stars surrounding him.

On the other side is Czechia, a nation that has numerous stars in the top European leagues. However, there’s a big difference between the two nations, at least in the FIFA Rankings.

The FIFA World Ranking of all Euro 2024 teams

In the most recent FIFA World Ranking, Portugal jumped to 6th place with 1,748.11 points. Czechia is the 8th worst European nation ranked in Euro 2024, standing at 36th place with 1,501.47 points.

France – 2

Belgium – 3

England – 4

Portugal – 6

Netherlands – 7

Spain – 8

Italy – 9

Croatia – 10

Germany – 16

Switzerland – 19

Denmark – 21

Ukraine – 22

Austria – 25

Hungary – 26

Poland – 28

Serbia – 33

Czechia – 36

Scotland – 39

Turkey – 40

Romania – 46

Slovakia – 48

Slovenia – 57

Albania – 66

Georgia – 75