Spanish defender Marc Cucurella is whistled every time he has contact with the ball in the UEFA Euro 2024 final against England.

Euro 2024: Why is Marc Cucurella being whistled in the Spain vs England final

Spain is playing against England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. One particularity of the match is that defender Marc Cucurella is being whistled every time he comes into contact with the ball.

The Chelsea player is being booed due to a controversial handball incident inside the box during the quarter-final match against Germany. The referee’s decision not to award a penalty in favor of the Germans sparked the fans’ ire.

At the Olympiastadion, German fans make their displeasure with Marc Cucurella known by booing him every time he touches the ball. Despite the presence of a significant number of Spanish and English fans, the boos from the German contingent are particularly noticeable.

Marc Cucurella’s incident against Germany

Spain faced Germany, the tournament hosts, in the quarter-finals at the Allianz Arena. Marc Cucurella started the entire match without being substituted by coach Luis de la Fuente Castillo.

Thomas Mueller of Germany passes the ball under pressure from Marc Cucurella of Spain during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Spain and Germany. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

With the match at 1-1 and in the 105th minute of the quarterfinal series, Jamal Musiala’s shot hit Marc Cucurella’s hand, prompting the Germans to protest to referee Anthony Taylor, but he did not award a penalty kick. However, the referee did not give a penalty.

After the controversial play of the match that went around the world, the referee’s explanation focused on the position of the Spaniard’s arm, almost parallel to his body, alluding to the fact that it was close to the torso.