Carlos Alcaraz, after winning Wimbledon, talks about the Euro 2024 final. Here are all the details!

Carlos Alcaraz, after once again demonstrating his dominance at Wimbledon by beating Novak Djokovic for the second consecutive year, was asked about the final of the European Championship that will face Spain and England.

The Euro 2024 final will take place this Sunday, July 14, and Alcaraz, a Spanish who has won the Wimbledon tournament on English soil, did not miss the opportunity to express his opinion about this crucial match between Spain and England.

What did Alcaraz say aboutthe European Championship final?

With a mischievous smile and a touch of humor, Alcaraz replied: “It’s going to be a really good day for Spanish people as well, with the Euro Cup”. Alcaraz also pointed out: I´ve already done my job, so let’s see in football”. The journalist’s question generated a booing in the stands, most of them English present at Wimbledon, but it all ended in a joke between Alcaraz and the fans.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy while he talks to Novak Djokovic of Serbia as he holds his Runner-Up Trophy following the Gentlemen’s Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Alcaraz’s words after winning Wimbledon

On his victory at Wimbledon, Alcaraz said: “It’s a dream for me to win this trophy. When I was eleven years old, I dreamed of winning Wimbledon, it’s a great feeling to play on this court. It’s the best most beautiful tournament and the most beautiful trophy too.”

Alcaraz, who has already managed to conquer Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, is not satisfied and aims to continue reaping success: “Fighting, believing, you always have to dream of achieving the feat of winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon. I still don’t consider myself a champion like the greats,” he points to Nole, “but I want to continue on my path, my journey.”

Finally, the Spanish joked about his dancing skills and the gala in which he must dance with Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 champion: “I wish I could dance better, let’s see tonight, ha”.