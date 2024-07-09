The Spanish defender Marc Cucurella was booed by the home crowd every time he made contact with the ball in the semi-finals of the Euro between Spain and France.

Euro 2024: Why is Marc Cucurella being whistled in the Spain vs France semifinal

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella was booed by German fans at the Allianz Arena during the Euro 2024 semi-final between Spain and France. The match is played in Munich, the home of Bayern Munich, and had a notable presence of German fans, who did not forget Cucurella’s controversial handball in the quarterfinal against Germany.

At the Allianz Arena, German fans took the opportunity to express their displeasure with Cucurella by booing him every time he touched the ball. Despite the fact that most of the fans present were Spanish and French, the German whistles were noticeable.

In the match against Germany, Cucurella touched the ball with his hand inside the box in a play that was not sanctioned as a penalty. This action occurred minutes before Mikel Merino’s goal that sealed Spain’s victory in extra time.

A reminder of Cururella’s controversial hand

Cucurella’s handball generated great controversy and consternation among German fans, who considered that it should have been a penalty and that the result of the match could have been different.

Marc Cucurella of Spain is challenged by Ousmane Dembele of France during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The boos towards Cucurella serve as a reminder of the controversial handball in the match against Germany and the frustration that German fans still feel about the defeat.

Cucurella’s handball in the match against Germany will remain a topic of debate for a long time. However, the Spanish defender has already shown his ability to overcome pressure and play at a high level.