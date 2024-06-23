France will face off against Poland on Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, you can explore the possible lineups for this intriguing match.

After their draw against the Netherlands, Kylian Mbappe’s France secured their ticket to the next round of Euro 2024. Now, they will seek to maintain first place to avoid facing a more difficult opponent in the next phase, making this game highly important for them.

For Poland, the situation is entirely different. In what will almost certainly be Lewandowski‘s last game in a Euro, the Polish team bids farewell to the tournament with no chance of qualifying after losing their first two games. They will, of course, aim to exit the competition in the most dignified way possible.

France probable lineup

France, this time with Kylian Mbappe, are going for the lead of the group against a Poland with no chance of advancing to the round.

France possible lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Mbappe.

Poland probable lineup

In what could be Robert Lewandowski‘s last game against the Euro, Poland will seek to finish the tournament in the best possible way.

Poland possible lineup: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Moder, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.