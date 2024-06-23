With Poland eliminated from the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage, the local media was harsh on striker Robert Lewandowski.

Poland became the first team to be eliminated from this year’s European Championship. Robert Lewandowski missed the UEFA Euro 2024 debut due to injury, but the striker was still criticized by the Polish press.

After missing the loss to the Netherlands on Matchday 1, the Barcelona star made a 30-minute cameo but couldn’t avoid Poland‘s defeat to Austria in the second round. In fact, his performance left a lot to be desired, with Pole outlet Sport giving Lewy 2 in the player ratings, claiming “He came on but it was as if he wasn’t out there.”

“He played for the last 30 minutes, but it was clear he was injured. A quick yellow card for elbowing an opponent, a good exchange of passes with Świderski that ended with a shot from the latter, then he battled with the opposing defenders, but it was to no avail,” the review added.

Polish outlet Sport Owefakty was also harsh on Lewandowski, rating the veteran striker’s appearance with a 4: “He played in this match for about half an hour, and the only notable moment was when he elbowed his opponent while trying to contest the ball.”

Robert Lewandowski of Poland reacts during the international friendly match between Poland and Germany at Stadion Narodowy on June 16, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland.

Not a great last dance for Lewandowski at Euros

Lewandowski came on 60 minutes into the game for Krzysztof Piatek, who opened the scoring in Berlin. The score was 1-1 by then, but Austria eventually claimed all three points thanks to goals after 66′ and 78′.

The goalless draw between France and the Netherlands later on Friday sealed Poland’s fate. The team coached by Michal Probierz has no points after two games (L2), but has to play Les Bleus in the Group D finale to conclude its Euro 2024 participation.

This has probably been Lewandowski’s last participation in a European Championship, as the former Bayern Munich star will turn 36 in August. On Tuesday, he could play his last Euro match against France.