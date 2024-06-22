Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal got another incredible own goal against Turkey. The number keeps rising in UEFA Euro 2024.

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the UEFA Euro 2024 is delivering tons of excitement to millions of fans. Most of the attention floats around who will be the top scorer of the tournament. Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham or maybe Cristiano Ronaldo following a great season at Saudi Arabia.

In fact, it’s been an amazing party of goals during the group stage with only one match finishing 0-0. That game was between France and the Netherlands at Leipzig. Just incredible.

However, the biggest ‘star’ in the tournament has been undoubtedly the own goal. This Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal benefited from that with an incredible mistake by Samet Akaydin of Turkey.

How many own goals have been scored in Euro 2024?

Six own goals have been scored during the group stage in UEFA Euro 2024 and there are a lot of matches still remaining: Klaus Gjasula (Albania), Maximilian Wöber (Austria), Antonio Rüdiger (Germany), Riccardo Calafiori (Italy), Robin Hranac (Czech Republic) and Samet Akaydin (Turkey).

What is the record of own goals in UEFA Euro?

The record of own goals in UEFA Euro is 11 and it occurred in 2021. It was an amazing situation with mistakes by Merih Demiral (Turkey), Wojciech Szczesny (Poland), Mats Hummels (Germany), Lukas Hradecky (Finland), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia), Juraj Kucka (Slovakia), Ruben Dias (Portugal), Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal), Pedri (Spain), Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) and Simon Kjaer (Denmark).