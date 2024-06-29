Antonio Rüdiger has been one of the best players for Germany in the UEFA Euro 2024. Will he be available to face Denmark in the Round of 16?

Antonio Rüdiger has been the leader of Germany, one of the title favorites, during the UEFA Euro 2024 alongside Toni Kroos. The hosts clinched the first place of Group A after two victories (Scotland and Hungary) and a tie with Switzerland.

Expectations are enormous as they have failed to qualify for the knockout stages in the last two World Cups. Furthermore, Germany haven’t won the European Cup since 1996 in England.

That’s why, the match against Denmark is a long awaited test for coach Julian Nagelsmann. The big problem is that he could lose a key piece on defense trying to reach the quarterfinals.

Is Antonio Rüdiger playing today for Germany against Denmark in UEFA Euro 2024?

Antonio Rüdiger got medical clearance and will play today for Germany against Denmark in the Round of 16 at UEFA Euro 2024. He is in the starting lineup of Julian Nagelsmann.

During the last match against Switzerland, Rüdiger suffered a hamstring strain and his status was uncertain for the start of the knockout stages. The star from Real Madrid overcame those problems and is ready to help the German cause.

This is crucial for Germany considering Jonathan Tah, their other star defender from Bayer Leverkusen, won’t be able to play at Dortmund because he is suspended (two yellow cards in the group stage).