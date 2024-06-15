Poland will face Netherlands in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Poland face off against the Netherlands in their Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how you can watch the game, whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services available in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

It is the first game of Group D, which, along with Group B, seems to be one of the toughest in Euro 2024. Therefore, each game and each point takes on immense importance. In this particular duel, two teams that are strong candidates to advance to the next round face each other.

On one hand, there are the Netherlands, who are also among the candidates for the title, given their squad full of talented players. However, Poland are not a team to be underestimated. Led by Robert Lewandowski, the Poles will seek to surprise the Dutch, who are the favorites.

Poland vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Hungary: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 AM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands in the USA

One of the most promising games of Matchday 1 in the Euro 2024 group stage will see Poland facing the Netherlands. You can catch this intriguing match in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is one of the most important tournaments this summer, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds the exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the Poland vs. Netherlands clash.

Poland vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN4, TSN5, TVA Sports, CTV

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live, Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports