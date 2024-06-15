Slovenia play against Denmark in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Slovenia vs Denmark: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Slovenia take on the Denmark in their Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how you can watch the game, whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services available in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

The activity begins in Group C, where the big favorites to advance as leaders are England, who are also candidates to be champions. The interesting thing is that the other three teams in the group are quite evenly matched, and any of them could be the second to advance to the next round.

To achieve this, they will need to put in strong performances, especially when they play against each other. This is the case for this game. Denmark seem to be the favorites due to their performance in previous friendlies and having a star like Eriksen. However, Jan Oblak’s Slovenia have improved significantly in recent years and aims to consolidate their good work in this tournament.

Slovenia vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 17)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 17)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 17)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Slovenia: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark in the USA

In an exciting Matchday 1 duel, Slovenia and Denmark will be vying for 3 crucial points. You can catch this intriguing game in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Jan Oblak of Slovenia – IMAGO / Otto Krschak

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is one of the most important tournaments this summer, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds the exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this matchup between Slovenia and Denmark.

Slovenia vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN4, TSN5, TVA Sports, CTV

Denmark: dr.dk, DR 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live, Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT, Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Slovenia: TV Slovenija 2, HRT 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports