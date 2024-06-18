Scotland face off against Switzerland in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Scotland will take on Switzerland in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how you can watch the game, whether through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

Although it is only the second game for both teams, it could become a defining match. Considering the results from Matchday 1, this second duel could see one team eliminated and the other securing their place in the next round, so there is a lot at stake.

Scotland, after their 5-1 defeat against Germany, must win to keep their hopes of qualifying alive going into Matchday 3. Switzerland, on the other hand, just beat Hungary 3-1 and could be very close to qualifying, or even secure it, with another victory. There’s a lot at stake in this unmissable match.

Scotland vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 20)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 20)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in the USA

Switzerland will seek to qualify for the next round against a Scotland team that knows its last chance to qualify is at stake in this Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can catch this intriguing game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s most important tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this matchup between Scotland and Switzerland.

Scotland vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, The First, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sports 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI The 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports