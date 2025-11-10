Trending topics:
U17 World Cup

Where to watch Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Switzerland U17 play against Mexico U17 in a Matchday 3 showdown of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
A young fan of Mexico holds a flag
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesA young fan of Mexico holds a flag

Switzerland U17 will face off against Mexico U17 in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 online in the US on Fubo]

After falling 2-1 to South Korea in their opener, Mexico reignited their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ivory Coast, keeping their knockout-stage hopes alive heading into the final group match. El Tri knows the stakes—only a win guarantees a spot among the top two, while anything less could send them home.

Switzerland, on the other hand, enters this game in strong form with four points, needing just a draw to move on, but the European side has its sights set on finishing first and won’t be content to settle.

Advertisement

When will the Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 match be played?

Switzerland U17 face Mexico U17 on Monday, November 10, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 AM (ET).

Swiss flag board – Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Swiss flag board – Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Advertisement

Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM
CT: 6:30 AM
MT: 5:30 AM
PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Switzerland U17 and Mexico U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Mexico U17 vs Ivory Coast U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico U17 vs Ivory Coast U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Where to watch Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 live in the USA: 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup
Women's Soccer

Where to watch Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 live in the USA: 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup

Where to watch Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Dan Campbell explains why he took over Lions’ play-calling duties
NFL

Dan Campbell explains why he took over Lions’ play-calling duties

Better Collective Logo