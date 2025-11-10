Where to watch Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Switzerland U17 will face off against Mexico U17 in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 online in the US on Fubo]

After falling 2-1 to South Korea in their opener, Mexico reignited their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ivory Coast, keeping their knockout-stage hopes alive heading into the final group match. El Tri knows the stakes—only a win guarantees a spot among the top two, while anything less could send them home.

Switzerland, on the other hand, enters this game in strong form with four points, needing just a draw to move on, but the European side has its sights set on finishing first and won’t be content to settle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 match be played?

Switzerland U17 face Mexico U17 on Monday, November 10, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 AM (ET).

Swiss flag board – Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Advertisement

Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Switzerland U17 and Mexico U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.