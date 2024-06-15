Serbia face England in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

The tournament begins for one of the main candidates for the title: England. The Euro has always been an obsession for this team, as it is a title they have not yet won. In this edition, England will seek to finally add a new conquest to their showcase. To achieve this, starting with a victory is crucial.

However, it will not be easy since their opponents will be Serbia, a strong team that, while not the favorite to win, could certainly surprise the English. The Serbian team understands the importance of a good result in this game within a very competitive group, and they will be determined to secure it.

Serbia vs England: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (June 17)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 17)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 17)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 17)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 17)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Serbia vs England in the USA

England aim to kick off Euro 2024 strongly against the tough Serbia, who are determined to secure a positive result. You can catch this intriguing match in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Euro 2024 stands as one of the most important tournaments this summer, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players from June 14 to July 14. ViX Premium exclusively broadcasts all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this matchup between England and Serbia.

Serbia vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN4, TSN5, TVA, Sports CTV

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live, Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player, Sport TV1, TVI

Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports