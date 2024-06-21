Poland and Robert Lewandowski could be in big trouble in the UEFA Euro 2024 after the match against Austria.

Poland could become one of the major disappointments in UEFA Euro 2024 if they don’t achieve a good result against Austria at Berlin. Additionally, they will have to do it without Robert Lewandowski, who didn’t start due to a muscle injury.

The Polish team suffered a very painful defeat in their debut against the Netherlands. They took the lead early in the 16th minute with a goal from Adam Buksa, but Ronaldo Koeman’s squad produced an epic comeback thanks to Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst.

Now, there is no margin for error for Poland considering their last match will be against France and Kylian Mbappe. Without any points after the second matchday, the outlook would be terrifying.

What happens if Poland lose to Austria in UEFA Euro 2024?

If Poland lose against Austria, Robert Lewandowski and his teammates would find themselves with zero points at the bottom of Group D. They would need a miracle to qualify, especially considering that Austria, France and the Netherlands would have three points each. Additionally, the last two opponents have their second match pending between them.

In this scenario, Poland would have to defeat France in the final match of the group stage and hope for specific combinations of results to have a chance of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

Under the current format with 24 participants in the Euro, the first and second place of each group advance to the Round of 16 and the four best third places overall also get a ticket to the next stage. Goal difference could be a key factor for Poland, but they would need a win against France.

What happens if Poland get a draw/tie with Austria in UEFA Euro 2024?

If Poland get a draw with Austria, both teams would have one point at the bottom of Group D. The good news is that the Poles would control their destiny if they win their last match against France. Perhaps Didier Deschamps’ team has already secured the top spot in the group and might even play with substitutes.

What happens if Poland beat Austria in UEFA Euro 2024?

If Poland defeat Austria, they would reach three points in Group D and then will wait the outcome later between France and the Netherlands to determine their needs for the final matchday.

However, a draw against the French squad in their third game would be enough for them to qualify as best third place with four points