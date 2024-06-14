The UEFA Euro 2024 is finally here, and here we'll take a look at the 10 best-paid coaches in the tournament.

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The UEFA Euro 2024 is underway and the soccer community couldn’t be more excited about it. For a month, fans all over the world we’ll get to see the best teams and players gather in Germany.

From June 14 to July 14, we’ll also get to witness the biggest minds on the continent try and lead their respective sides to the ultimate glory, with big-name coaches showing up in this year’s European Championship.

One of the biggest questions fans will probably make is who are the highest-paid managers in the tournament, so here we’ll bring you the answer. Let’s take a look at the top 10.

The 10 best paid coaches in Euro 2024 (per year)

Football Finance has revealed the annual salary of the managers of all 24 participant nations in the Euro 2024. England national team boss Gareth Southgate is understood to be the highest-paid coach in Europe with a reported €5.8 million salary per year.

Gareth Southgate, manager of England.

Julian Nagelsmann, coach of Germany — who will host the tournament — is second on the list with a reported €4.8m annual salary. The podium is completed by Portugal manager Roberto Martinez (€4m-a-year).

Gareth Southgate (England): €5.800.000 Julian Nagelsmann (Germany): €4.800.000 Roberto Martínez (Portugal): €4.000.000 Didier Deschamps (France): €3.800.000 Ronald Koeman (Netherlands): €3.000.000 Luciano Spaletti (Italy): €3.000.000 Vicenzo Montella (Turkey): €1.800.000 Murat Yakin (Switzerland) €1.600.000 Ralf Rangnick (Austria): €1.500.000 Domenico Tedesco (Belgium): €1.500.000

The Euro 2024 coaches who don’t make the top 10 in annual salary