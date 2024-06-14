The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The UEFA Euro 2024 is underway and the soccer community couldn’t be more excited about it. For a month, fans all over the world we’ll get to see the best teams and players gather in Germany.
From June 14 to July 14, we’ll also get to witness the biggest minds on the continent try and lead their respective sides to the ultimate glory, with big-name coaches showing up in this year’s European Championship.
One of the biggest questions fans will probably make is who are the highest-paid managers in the tournament, so here we’ll bring you the answer. Let’s take a look at the top 10.
The 10 best paid coaches in Euro 2024 (per year)
Football Finance has revealed the annual salary of the managers of all 24 participant nations in the Euro 2024. England national team boss Gareth Southgate is understood to be the highest-paid coach in Europe with a reported €5.8 million salary per year.
Julian Nagelsmann, coach of Germany — who will host the tournament — is second on the list with a reported €4.8m annual salary. The podium is completed by Portugal manager Roberto Martinez (€4m-a-year).
- Gareth Southgate (England): €5.800.000
- Julian Nagelsmann (Germany): €4.800.000
- Roberto Martínez (Portugal): €4.000.000
- Didier Deschamps (France): €3.800.000
- Ronald Koeman (Netherlands): €3.000.000
- Luciano Spaletti (Italy): €3.000.000
- Vicenzo Montella (Turkey): €1.800.000
- Murat Yakin (Switzerland) €1.600.000
- Ralf Rangnick (Austria): €1.500.000
- Domenico Tedesco (Belgium): €1.500.000
The Euro 2024 coaches who don’t make the top 10 in annual salary
- Zlatko Dalić (Croatia) €1.500.000
- Dragan Stojković (Serbia) €1.400.000
- Luis de la Fuente (Spain) €1.250.000
- Serhiy Rebrov (Ukraine) €1.250.000
- Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) €1.150.000
- Sylvinho (Albania) €750.000
- Michal Probierz (Poland) €560.000
- Steve Clark (Scotland) €550.000
- Francesco Calzona (Slovakia) €540.000
- Marco Rossi (Hungary) €300.000
- Matjaž Kek (Slovenia) €300.000
- Ivan Hašek (Czech Republic) €250.000
- Edward Iordănescu (Romania) €240.000
- Willy Sagnol (Georgia) €200.000