Barcelona's talented midfielder Frenkie de Jong is absent from the Dutch national team for the entire Euro 2024 tournament, including the critical Round of 16 match against Romania.

Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing for the Netherlands vs Romania in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Although the Netherlands is one of the candidates to win UEFA Euro 2024, they will not be able to count on Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the match against Romania, one of the most important players in the squad.

The absence of the former Ajax player is undoubtedly one of the most important losses for the Netherlands and also for UEFA Euro 2024, which is missing several world-class players.

Despite this setback, Ronald Koeman’s team successfully navigated a challenging group stage, advancing to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams. But many may wonder why de Jong isn’t on the field.

Frenkie de Jong out of the match against Romania

The reason why Frenkie de Jong will not be present in the round of 16 match against Romania is due to an ankle injury he suffered in a Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Although the Dutch midfielder did everything possible to recover in time to be part of the squad, he did not manage to do it and explained it in his social media accounts:

“I’m sad and disappointed not to make it to the Euros. We have been doing a lot of work in the last few weeks, but my ankle needs more time unfortunately. It’s a dream, and the greatest honor, to represent our country at a finals, wearing the orange jersey, singing the Wilhelmus and feeling the support of the whole country, but now, like all the orange legion, I will cheer the team on from the stands. Come on guys!”