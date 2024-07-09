France will face Spain in search of their ticket to the Euro 2024 final. France, with its leader Kilian Mbappe, is looking to reach its fourth European Championship final. Spain, meanwhile, is looking to reach its fifth final. The Spaniards have overcome four of those five semi-finals.
This is the sixth meeting between France and Spain in a major tournament. France won the first four (2-0 in the final of Euro 1984, 2-1 in the quarter-finals of Euro 2000, 3-1 in the round of 16 of the 2006 World Cup). Spain won the most recent match, a 2-0 quarter-final win at Euro 2012. The other was a 1-1 draw during the group stage of Euro 1996.
France’s line-up against Spain in the semi-final of the European Championship that takes place this Tuesday at the Allianz Arena in Munich presents several changes. Didier Deschamps will keep the block with which he has been playing throughout the tournament, however, Antoine Griezmann will not be at the start of the match.
Griezmann doesn´t start in France Vs Spain
Griezmann will not start the match against Spain. Everything points to it being a technical decision, in which France’s technical director Didier Deschamps has decided to include Dembélé, sending Griezmann to the bench.
France confirmed lineup
This is France’s official line-up for the match against Spain corresponding to the first semi-final of Euro 2024: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernández; Tchouaméni, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Kolo Muani and Kylian Mbappé.
