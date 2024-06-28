Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka won’t be able to play against Denmark in the Round of 16 of Euro 2024 and will miss the entire tournament.

Germany is one of the favorite teams to win UEFA Euro 2024. After the big disappointment of being knocked out in the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar, the Germans must put in a good performance at this tournament. The news is that Leon Goretzka will not be part of Germany’s redemption.

After Julian Nagelsmann took over as Germany’s new coach, the national team underwent a generational shift and the former Bayern Munich coach called up only 12 players from the 26 who had gone to the World Cup. What is surprising is that Nagelsmann decided to leave a crucial player like Leon Goretzka out of the squad.

The 29-year-old midfielder from Bayern Munich has a total of 57 appearances with the senior national team, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists. But his season with the Bavarian club has not been one of the best of his career, he has played 42 games and scored only 6 goals.

Leon Goretzka out of the match against Denmark

There is no specific reason why Leon Goretzka is out of Germany’s national squad for UEFA Euro 2024 but the decision from Julian Nagelsmann appears to be personal and based on his recent performance.

He had also not been called up for the friendlies ahead of UEFA Euro 2024. In his place, Nagelsmann chose his teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is 19 years old and could also have played for Serbia if he had wanted to.