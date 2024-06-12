The club season may be over, but the soccer community is still in for a treat with the start of the UEFA Euro 2024. For a month, the best teams and players in the Old Continent will gather in Germany looking for the ultimate glory.
However, the European Championship will be missing big names this summer as well. Pretty much every participant nation, especially the favorites to win the Euros, will be heading into the tournament with notable absences.
The host nation, for instance, will not show up with the likes of Matt Humels and Leon Goretzka, among others. England, predicted as the Euro 2024 winners by a supercomputer, are facing the competition without the likes of Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford. Here, let’s take a look at the best players that will miss the Euros either by injury or a tactical choice.
Biggest stars missing the Euro 2024 by country
England
Surprisingly, England national team manager Gareth Southgate left out Jadon Sancho, who helped Borussia Dortmund make an unlikely trip to the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, among other shocking snubs. For instance, Harry Maguire was devastated with the snub.
- Harry Maguire
- Jack Grealish
- Jadon Sancho
- Marcus Rashford
- Reece James
- James Madison
- Jordan Henderson
- Jack Grealish
- Raheem Sterling
Germany
- Matt Hummels
- Julian Brandt
- Timo Werner
- Karim Adeyemi
- Leon Goretzka
- Serge Gnabry
Belgium
- Thibaut Courtois
Italy
- Marco Verratti
- Ciro Immobile
- Sandro Tonali
France
- Raphael Varane
- Paul Pogba
- Christopher Nkunku
- Lucas Hernandez
Austria
- David Alaba
Netherlands
- Frenkie de Jong
- Teun Koopmeiners
- Sven Botman
- Marten de Roon
Spain
- Gavi
- Isco
- Alejandro Balde
Poland
- Arkadiusz Milik
Stars who failed to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024
While the aforementioned stars won’t travel to Germany due to injury or managerial decision, the following players will be watching the Euro 2024 from home because their nations failed to qualify for the competition.
Norway
- Erling Haaland
- Martin Odegaard
Sweden
- Alexander Isak