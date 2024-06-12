Find out who are the biggest names missing the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

The club season may be over, but the soccer community is still in for a treat with the start of the UEFA Euro 2024. For a month, the best teams and players in the Old Continent will gather in Germany looking for the ultimate glory.

However, the European Championship will be missing big names this summer as well. Pretty much every participant nation, especially the favorites to win the Euros, will be heading into the tournament with notable absences.

The host nation, for instance, will not show up with the likes of Matt Humels and Leon Goretzka, among others. England, predicted as the Euro 2024 winners by a supercomputer, are facing the competition without the likes of Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford. Here, let’s take a look at the best players that will miss the Euros either by injury or a tactical choice.

Biggest stars missing the Euro 2024 by country

England

Surprisingly, England national team manager Gareth Southgate left out Jadon Sancho, who helped Borussia Dortmund make an unlikely trip to the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, among other shocking snubs. For instance, Harry Maguire was devastated with the snub.

Harry Maguire

Jack Grealish

Jadon Sancho

Marcus Rashford

Reece James

James Madison

Jordan Henderson

Raheem Sterling

Germany

Matt Hummels

Julian Brandt

Timo Werner

Karim Adeyemi

Leon Goretzka

Serge Gnabry

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois

Italy

Marco Verratti

Ciro Immobile

Sandro Tonali

France

Raphael Varane

Paul Pogba

Christopher Nkunku

Lucas Hernandez

Austria

David Alaba

Netherlands

Frenkie de Jong

Teun Koopmeiners

Sven Botman

Marten de Roon

Spain

Gavi

Isco

Alejandro Balde

Poland

Arkadiusz Milik

Stars who failed to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024

While the aforementioned stars won’t travel to Germany due to injury or managerial decision, the following players will be watching the Euro 2024 from home because their nations failed to qualify for the competition.

Norway

Erling Haaland

Martin Odegaard

Sweden