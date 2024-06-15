Robert Lewandowski has been the best player for Poland during the last decade. However, the star won't be available in the UEFA Euro 2024 debut against the Netherlands.

Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing for Poland against the Netherlands?

Robert Lewandowski is one of the best players in the history of Poland after his extraordinary performances with teams like Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which the national team was eliminated by Kylian Mbappe and France in the Round of 16, all hopes were in the UEFA Euro 24.

Lewandowski is among the favorites to become the top scorer in Germany in an impressive list which includes Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Kai Havertz and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, in devastating news for coach Michal Probierz, Robert Lewandowski is officially out of the opener against the Netherlands and there’s a lot of uncertainty around his participation in the rest of the UEFA Euro.

Robert Lewandowski won’t play with Poland against the Netherlands (Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski is out of the UEFA Euro 2024 opener against the Netherlands due to being unable to recover from a muscle injury sustained last week during a friendly match against Turkey.

Despite the bad news for Poland, coach Michal Probierz was optimistic and said that Lewandowski will “probably” be ready to play in the second match of Euro 2024 against Austria.