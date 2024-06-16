Belgium will be looking to go one step further at the UEFA Euro 2024, but fans will probably be surprised not to see Thibaut Courtois between the sticks.

Belgium may not be seen as one of the top candidates to win the UEFA Euro 2024, but fans will still keep an eye on them. And it’s safe to say that many will be surprised when they notice Thibaut Courtois is not their goalkeeper in this tournament.

In a press conference after announcing his squad, Belgium coach Dominic Tedesco explained Courtois is not playing in this year’s European Championship because he missed much of the 2023-24 season due to injury.

“He was honest and clear. He knows his body the best, and it’s different to play every three or four days during a tournament,” Tedesco said. “So, when taking all this into consideration, we didn’t think he was ready for the Euros. Of course, we now plan with the players that are able to play.”

The 32-year-old suffered a torn ACL in preseason with Real Madrid, who saw him come back just in time for the final stretch of the campaign. In fact, Courtois even started in the Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund.

Thibaut Courtois of Belgium looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

That’s why his absence in the Euros makes noise. Even though Tedesco suggested it has to do with fitness issues, some believe the player’s fallout with the Belgium manager in the past may have something to do with this snub.

Courtois’ fallout with Belgium coach, another reason behind his Euro 2024 snub?

Word on the street is things haven’t been good between Courtois and Tedesco since June 17, 2023, when Romelu Lukaku was named Belgium captain for the Euro qualifier against Austria (1-1) during Kevin De Bruyne’s absence.

The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper reportedly wanted to wear the armband that day, and nothing has been the same since then. In fact, that was his last international appearance so far.

Frustrated with Tedesco’s captain choice, Courtois left Belgium’s camp that summer. Speaking to Sporza later that year, shed more light into this controversial situation:

“The fact that I no longer felt appreciation from the federation and coach made something explode within me,” Courtois said in December 2023. “The coach made no effort to find a solution but simply said he would tell the press everything. He wanted to pressure me not to leave and threaten me. That is simply not possible, because it was a private conversation. Then there is a breach of trust between the player and the coach.

“Tedesco wanted to launch an attack on me, one he announced the day before. Go ahead, I thought – something like that doesn’t help and creates a breach of trust. Moreover, things were leaked to the press the next day, which I know came from his side.”