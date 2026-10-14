Allisha Gray provides major injury update ahead of 2026 WNBA Finals Game 1 between Dream and Valkyries

The WNBA Finals are about to get underway, and the Atlanta Dream are hoping to have Allisha Gray available for Game 1 against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Atlanta Dream will make their fourth WNBA Finals appearance in franchise history, looking to capture their first championship. Ahead of their Game 1 matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, Allisha Gray underwent minor surgery and has yet to confirm whether she will be available for the game.

“Progress is great,” Gray said via WSB-TV when asked whether she’d play in Game 1. “As of right now just day-to-day, and you’ll see.” Karl Smesko still doesn’t know whether he’ll be able to count on one of his star players.

There is little time left before the 2026 season comes to an end, and the Dream are hoping to cap off a great year with a championship. Will they finally have their entire roster available for the series?

Advertisement

Gray’s outstanding season

Allisha Gray had an absolute ball of a season for the Atlanta Dream in 2026, putting together one of the finest campaigns of her career and establishing herself as the team’s primary offensive engine.

Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream drives to the basket against the Washington Mystics.

The guard posted impressive averages of 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game across 44 games, shooting 46.2% from the field and 81.0% from the free-throw line. Her relentless scoring and veteran leadership earned her a selection to her fourth WNBA All-Star Game, cementing her status as one of the premier perimeter stars in the league.

Advertisement

The Finals are just around the corner

The 2026 WNBA Finals best-of-seven series between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream tips off on Saturday, October 17, at Chase Center in San Francisco. Game 2 follows on Monday, October 19, before the series shifts to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday, October 21, and Game 4 on Saturday, October 24.

If necessary, Game 5 will return to San Francisco on Monday, October 26, Game 6 will take place in Atlanta on Thursday, October 29, and a deciding Game 7 is set for Saturday, October 31, at Chase Center.

Key takeaways

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray underwent minor surgery ahead of WNBA Finals Game 1.

ahead of WNBA Finals Game 1. Allisha Gray averaged 19.0 points , 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 44 games in 2026.

, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 44 games in 2026. WNBA Finals Game 1 between Golden State and Atlanta tips off on Saturday, October 17.