Dream star Angel Reese warns Valkyries ahead of Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA Finals

The Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries will face off in the 2026 WNBA Finals, and Angel Reese is already looking forward to this highly anticipated matchup between the two teams.

Excitement is running high at the Atlanta Dream’s facilities, but some players know they haven’t accomplished anything just yet. Angel Reese spoke after helping lead her team to the 2026 WNBA Finals. She knows that to achieve their long-awaited goal, they will have to get past the Golden State Valkyries.

“The job is not done…we’re not satisfied,” Reese firmly stated during her press conference. Of course, it won’t be easy, as they will be up against Gabby Williams and a talented team.

Reese has had a great season in this new chapter of her career after leaving the Chicago Sky. Her message to the fans was also clear and emphatic: “Atlanta, I can’t wait to see you in the Finals.”

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The Dream are chasing their first championship

The Atlanta Dream are hungrier than ever to finally break through and claim the first WNBA championship in franchise history. While the team has built a solid foundation over the years—highlighted by 3 Eastern Conference titles (2010, 2011, 2013) and 4 WNBA Finals appearances—the big trophy has always remained just out of reach.

The Atlanta Dream celebrate after defeating the New York Liberty.

After falling short in three agonizing championship sweeps to the Seattle Storm in 2010 and the Minnesota Lynx in 2011 and 2013, the Dream are determined to rewrite their postseason narrative and turn past heartbreak into their ultimate championship glory.

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A sweep against New York

The Dream put on an absolute masterclass in the WNBA Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping the New York Liberty in three straight games to secure their spot in the Finals. They set the tone right away in Game 1 with a solid 92-82 victory, doubled down in a thrilling Game 2 overtime battle with a 101-98 win, and sealed the deal in Game 3 by pulling off an 85-83 nail-biter on the road.

Angel Reese was the absolute centerpiece of Atlanta’s dominant run, imposing her will on the court with huge, clutch performances—dropping 23 points in Game 2 and leading the charge with a team-high 22 points in Game 3 to send the Liberty packing and propel the Dream back to the Finals for the first time in 13 years.

Key takeaways

Angel Reese warned the Golden State Valkyries ahead of the 2026 WNBA Finals.

ahead of the 2026 WNBA Finals. The Atlanta Dream hold 3 Eastern Conference titles from 2010, 2011, and 2013.

The Atlanta Dream swept the New York Liberty in three straight games.