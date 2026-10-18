Angel Reese reflects on her performance after Dream’s Game 1 loss to Valkyries in 2026 WNBA Finals

The Atlanta Dream fell to the Golden State Valkyries in Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA Finals, and Angel Reese knows where she needs to improve heading into the next games.

The Atlanta Dream are back in the WNBA Finals, but their quest for a first championship got off to a rocky start. The Golden State Valkyries took Game 1, and Angel Reese addressed the areas where she needs to improve after the game as she looks ahead to what’s next.

“I don’t think they (Valkyries) really did anything (to slow her down in the second half). Maybe that was just on me,” Reese said to the press. “I wasn’t aggressive enough with the ball… So, definitely going to do a better job of that next game.”

For Reese, the approach is simple: review her performance, make the necessary adjustments, and improve ahead of Game 2 to even the series. “Yeah, just going back into the film room and figuring out things that we messed up on, things that we can be better at.”

Advertisement

Although the series is a best-of-seven, every setback can carry significant weight. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Dream can quickly bounce back from their Game 1 loss and secure their first win of the series.

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream drives to the basket against Kaitlyn Chen #2 of the Golden State Valkyries.

Reese’s Game 1 numbers

Angel Reese dropped a solid double-double in Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA Finals against the Valkyries, putting up 14 points and pulling down 12 rebounds (including 5 offensive boards) in 35 minutes of action.

Advertisement

She shot 5-for-11 from the field (45.5%) and chipped in defensively with 2 steals and 1 block, though 4 turnovers and 5 fouls made it a tough grind as the Atlanta Dream dropped a tight 68–64 battle on the road.

What’s next for the series?

The 2026 WNBA Finals remain in San Francisco for Game 2 on Monday, October 19, back at the Chase Center as the Atlanta Dream try to level the series before heading home. From there, the action shifts south to Atlanta for Game 3 on Wednesday, October 21, with the Dream hosting the Valkyries at State Farm Arena.

Key takeaways

Atlanta Dream lost 68–64 to the Golden State Valkyries in WNBA Finals Game 1.

to the Golden State Valkyries in WNBA Finals Game 1. Angel Reese recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

in 35 minutes of action. Game 2 takes place on Monday, October 19 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.