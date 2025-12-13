Trending topics:
The Indianapolis Colts have already decided whether they will give Philip Rivers a chance to start for the Colts in the game against the Seahawks.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesPhilip Rivers quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts have made a historic decision. Adam Schefter has confirmed that Philip Rivers will be activated and is set to be the starting quarterback in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Indianapolis Colts are activating Philip Rivers to their active roster from their practice squad, paving the way for him to make his first NFL start in five years Sunday at Seattle.”

Rivers is 44 years old and will look to win four games with the Colts to keep alive the hope of capturing the Super Bowl that slipped away from him so many times with the Chargers. However, it seems like an almost impossible task.

Is Philip Rivers starting for Colts?

Although it has not been confirmed by Shane Steichen, activating Philip Rivers makes him the favorite to be the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts over Riley Leonard. It is worth remembering that Daniel Jones is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

Can Philip Rivers get into the Hall of Fame after coming out of retirement?

Philip Rivers will have to wait another five years to be eligible for the Hall of Fame. This year he was already among the semifinalists, but with his return to the NFL, everything resets since he is active again.

Schefter explains it this way. “By signing to the active roster today, Rivers also now will go from being a semi-finalist for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame to not being eligible again until 2031.”

