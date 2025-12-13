Despite having a 6-6-1 record, the Dallas Cowboys still have a chance to make the playoffs due to the unexpected downfall of the Eagles. Jerry Jones himself showed excitement about it after Philadelphia fell to the Chargers in Week 14.

However, there is no longer any margin for error for Dak Prescott and his teammates. The Cowboys need to win their four remaining games and hope for help to either win the division or secure a wild-card spot.

The first step is to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, and ahead of that matchup, the Dallas Cowboys have received good news about several key players.

Is CeeDee Lamb playing for Cowboys vs Vikings?

CeeDee Lamb has cleared the concussion protocol and could play for the Dallas Cowboys against the Minnesota Vikings. The wide receiver suffered a hard hit to the head during the game against the Lions in Detroit while trying to catch a pass.

The advantage was that, since the game was played on Thursday Night Football, Lamb had three extra days to recover and be ready for Week 15. A massive boost for the offense led by Dak Prescott.

Additionally, cornerback Trevon Diggs has said that he is also ready to return after overcoming a knee injury and a concussion. The defensive star was out for two months.

