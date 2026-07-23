Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White isn’t worried about Caitlin Clark’s possible suspension by WNBA

Indiana Fever are aware they might lose Caitlin Clark at least for a game after a controversial win against the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark’s latest technical foul has become one of the biggest storylines in the WNBA after the Indiana Fever star moved to the brink of an automatic suspension.

Clark received her seventh technical foul of the 2026 season during Indiana’s victory over the Connecticut Sun, leaving her just one technical away from being suspended under league rules.

After the game, Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked about the situation and made it clear that Caitlin Clark understands exactly where she stands.

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Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark’s suspension risk

Stephanie White acknowledged that Caitlin Clark is fully aware of the consequences of receiving another technical foul but joked about the situation when discussing whether the Fever could be strategic.

“She knows. She has awareness about it. We’ll try to help her when we can, but sometimes we can’t. And if she wants to be strategic about which game she doesn’t want to play, then she’ll let it fly.”

The comment drew laughs, but it also highlighted the difficult balance Clark now faces as one of the league’s most emotional and competitive players. As players seem to compete harder against Caitlin, the possibility of a suspension grows.

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Can Caitlin Clark be suspended?

Yes. Another technical foul will bring a suspension for Caitlin Clark. Stephanie White made it clear that neither she nor Clark would intentionally try to manipulate the technical foul rule. “Anybody who thinks that if I would plan to be strategic about technical fouls is crazy. She’s just got to pick and choose. Right? It’s every two after that.”

Under WNBA rules, Clark will receive an automatic suspension if she is assessed one more technical foul. After serving that suspension, every additional two technical fouls would result in another suspension. With Indiana battling for playoff positioning, keeping Clark on the floor will be one of the Fever’s biggest priorities.