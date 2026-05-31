Caitlin Clark offers self-criticism after Fever loss vs Fire, doesn’t blame the referees

The Indiana Fever fell on their visit to the Portland Fire, and Caitlin Clark took responsibility for her performance.

Caitlin Clark made her return to the court on Saturday night, however the outcome was not the expected one. The Indiana Fever fell on their visit to the Portland Fire and, while many perhaps were assigning blame to the referees, the guard on this team decided to take responsibility for her performance.

“Officiating wasn’t our problem tonight,” she said to the press after the loss, per Marca.com “It’s hard when you foul, and I just need to do a better job being straight up, keeping the defender in front of me. Definitely some tough ones, but this is basketball, which is a game. Learn from it, watch the film, and come back next time and be ready to go.”

The Fever now sit at four wins and four losses following their latest 100–84 defeat, hovering in the middle of the Eastern Conference. Undoubtedly, Stephanie White needs her star player to make the necessary adjustments to avoid unnecessary fouls and return to a high level of performance.

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Clark looks to move past her physical issues

After dealing with some lingering back tightness earlier in the season, Caitlin Clark has completely put those minor back issues behind her. She looked fully mobile on Saturday night against the Portland Fire, though she had a tough outing on the stat sheet, finishing with 6 points, 6 assists, and 2 rebounds in 22 minutes during the Fever‘s loss. Despite the quiet night offensively, she looks fully healthy, fluid, and back to playing without any physical limitations on the court.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

Clark and her altercation with Coach White

The cameras caught a tense, high-pressure exchange between Stephanie White and Caitlin Clark during a timeout against the Portland Fire, born purely from early-game frustration and defensive miscommunications.

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Rather than a personal rift or a direct punishment, White’s energetic coaching reflected the team’s tactical struggles as she stuck to her planned, early-first-quarter rotation—subbing in Raven Johnson as part of a massive line-up shift to manage minutes that unfortunately sparked a decisive Portland run.

Please someone explain this to me. Stephanie white and Caitlin Clark

Arguing, so she pulls her out for Raven right there. Poor Justine can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/rfXl63kg85 — CCFC-New season (@sohali2012) May 31, 2026

What’s next for the Fever?

Following their recent matchup against Portland, the Indiana Fever will look to bounce back as they head into a busy stretch of Commissioner’s Cup games in early June. They will first return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, June 4.

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After that, the team hits the road for back-to-back away games, traveling to Brooklyn to battle the New York Liberty on Saturday, June 6, before closing out the three-game slate against the Washington Mystics on Monday, June 8.