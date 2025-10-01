Caitlin Clark strongly reacts to Indiana Fever’s elimination by Aces in WNBA Semifinals

The Indiana Fever’s impressive WNBA season has come to an end. A road loss to the Las Vegas Aces put a stop to Caitlin Clark and her teammates’ dream of reaching the championship matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.

There’s nothing to take away from Stephanie White’s team. The Fever’s remarkable campaign becomes even more impressive when considering the numerous — and often serious — injuries to key players throughout the season.

One of those injured players was Clark, who missed a large portion of the season due to a sustained groin injury in one of her legs, though she remained a constant presence on the sideline. It was the star herself who, through her official X account (formerly Twitter), praised what the Fever accomplished this year.

“So much to be proud of,” she stated via @CaitlinClark22, accompanied by a few heart emojis. “shoutout the fans for staying with us all year @IndianaFever”

What’s next for Clark and the Fever?

The Indiana Fever’s improbable and gutsy playoff run, which saw them push the league’s best despite a crippling injury toll, has finally come to an end, immediately shifting the focus to 2026.

The silver lining is the pending return of a fully healthy core, specifically superstar guard Caitlin Clark (groin) and defensive spark plug Sophie Cunningham (torn MCL), whose season-ending injuries created massive voids. While this year proved the team’s grit, next season will be defined by realizing their full potential.

With Clark leading the way, and a seasoned supporting cast—now hardened by a playoff battle of attrition—the Fever are poised to move past a season of survival and become a legitimate WNBA championship contender.

The WNBA Finals

The stage is set for a historic WNBA Finals clash as the powerhouse Las Vegas Aces prepare to take on the underdog Phoenix Mercury in a battle for the league title.

Game 1 of the newly expanded best-of-seven series will tip off this Friday, October 3rd, with the Aces hosting the contest at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Led by two-time MVP A’ja Wilson, the Aces will look to secure an early advantage against a hot Mercury squad that has already pulled off multiple upsets to their first Finals appearance since 2021.