Caitlin Clark’s key Fever teammate turns heads with major admission about Stephanie White after big win over Dream

Advancing to the next stage of the WNBA Playoffs wouldn’t be an easy task for the Indiana Fever — not only were they facing a strong opponent in the Atlanta Dream, but they also had to do it without Caitlin Clark on the floor. However, Stephanie White’s squad pulled off a major upset and now they’re going all in against the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals.

Missing key players like Clark and Sophie Cunningham meant others had to step up and carry the load to keep the team’s strong season on track.

Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell was one of those players, and according to her own words, one of the key factors behind her standout performance in such high-stakes games was the confidence instilled in her by head coach White.

“I’ve never had a coach that poured into me, respectfully, like Steph has. For the first time in my career, I feel like I have someone that values what I bring as a player and person,” Mitchell said, per Tony East of Sports Illustrated.

Head coach Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever talks with Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark’s shoutout to her head coach

Following the Fever’s standout performance in their latest win over the Atlanta Dream and the subsequent playoff semifinals berth, Caitlin Clark couldn’t hide her emotions and expressed her excitement about the team’s achievement.

Through her official X account (formerly Twitter), the team’s star shared a two-word message about the mastermind behind this remarkable moment: “STEPHANIE WHITE !!!!!!!!!!!”

The Finals as the goal

The stage is set for an epic showdown in the WNBA semifinals as the Indiana Fever, a team that has defied expectations with their youthful energy and tenacious play, prepare to face the Las Vegas Aces.

This highly anticipated series is not just about a ticket to the WNBA Finals; it’s a battle of grit versus star power. The Fever have captivated the league with their relentless drive and comeback victories. Standing in their way is a formidable Aces squad, hungry for a repeat title and boasting a roster packed with All-Stars.

The winner will earn the right to compete for the championship against the victor of the other semifinal series, either the Phoenix Mercury or the Minnesota Lynx, in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season.