Where to watch Morocco vs Comoros live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco will face off against Comoros in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Watch Morocco vs Comoros online in the US on Fubo

One of international soccer’s toughest stages is back as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off with a spotlight matchup that could set the tone for the entire tournament. Host nation Morocco enters the opener carrying strong momentum and legitimate championship expectations.

The Atlas Lions a clear favorite and look to deliver an early statement in front of their home crowd. Standing in their way is Comoros, a side well aware of its underdog status but determined to challenge the hosts with an aggressive, nothing-to-lose approach in a high-stakes opening night showdown.

When will the Morocco vs Comoros match be played?

Morocco play against Comoros for the Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stagethis Sunday, December 21. The action is set to kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Zaydou Youssouf of Comoros ina game with AS Saint-Etienne – Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images

Morocco vs Comoros: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 AM

MT: 12:00 AM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Morocco vs Comoros in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Morocco and Comoros live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.