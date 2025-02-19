Fever forward Aliyah Boston shares the advice she gave Caitlin Clark during her rookie season

There’s no secret that Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark have a great relationship on and off the court. However, the Indiana Fever forward has opened up about how she tried to share some of her wisdom during the guard’s rookie season in the WNBA.

During an interview with “Got Next,” hosted by Zora Stephenson, Boston was asked how she navigated the role of having more experience and helping the new players, especially Clark. The forward said that she wanted to hep her teammate “however I could,” and how the guard handled the pressure “like a champ” in her first year.

“She knows exactly what to expect, and she also understands that she has a big name. Caitlin Clark is a huge name, and people want to weigh in on what they think she should do and how things should go for her,” she said “At the end of the day, though, Caitlin is just a competitor. That made it easy for me to give advice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just told her, ‘Okay, girl, I’ll be in my little short roll if that’s what you need. Don’t worry about the refs, because they’re not going to give you any calls—that’s just how it is for rookies,‘” she shared, before praising Clark. “From the very first game, she made it clear that she was here to compete, she was here to win, and it was as simple as that.”

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In their first season together, Boston and Clark became one of the most productive duos on the WNBA, having record-setting nights with the Fever. Now, the pair will be surrounded by some of the most talented players in the league, including champions Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and DeWanna Bonner.

Advertisement

see also Caitlin Clark’s agent says the Fever star will never be paid ‘what she’s really worth’

Boston shared her thoughts on the new signings

During the same interview, Boston also shared her excitement about the new signings, which also include Sophie Cunningham, and most recently, Brianna Turner, who is coming from a season with the Chicago Sky.

Advertisement

“Yeah, so I’m super excited, first and foremost, because I think last year we made it so far, and I just know we have so much potential. Once again, continuing to put pieces together, I’m super excited for it,” she admitted.

“For Kelsey, Caitlin, and me, I think we’ve developed such a great connection. And now, adding pieces like DB, Sophie Cunningham, and Natasha Howard, you see the list. This is what we want, this is what we need. That energy, that competitive nature, because we’re going to come out here and do what we want to do,” Boston explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fever, now led by Stephanie White, want to build on last season’s playoff return, their first in eight years. With Clark leading the way and new additions strengthening the roster, they want to aim to be contenders. The WNBA season begins in May, with Indiana set to face the Chicago Sky on the 17th.