Caitlin Clark’s Fever teammate Aliyah Boston sends a strong message about new signings

Indiana Fever had an offseason overhaul in which they brought several WNBA champions and experienced players to their roster. Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham are ready to join Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston in one of the strongest teams on paper for the upcoming season.

While Clark has already expressed her approval of the signings, forward Boston, who was 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, has also joined in the praising of their new teammates and coach, Stephanie White, during an interview with “Got Next” hosted by Zora Stephenson.

“Yeah, so I’m super excited, first and foremost, because I think last year we made it so far, and I just know we have so much potential. Once again, continuing to put pieces together, I’m super excited for it,” she responded when asked about the new arrivals, which also include Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner.

“For Kelsey, Caitlin, and me, I think we’ve developed such a great connection. And now, adding pieces like DB, Sophie Cunningham, and Natasha Howard, you see the list. This is what we want, this is what we need. That energy, that competitive nature, because we’re going to come out here and do what we want to do,” Boston explained.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston of Indiana Fever (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

She also sent a strong message about Fever‘s aspirations for the season, saying: “We want to play fast, we want to run, but most importantly, we want to win games. So once again, bringing in the pieces that the front office believes are perfect for us and for our locker room is exactly what we need.”

Boston also praised re-signing of Kelsey Mitchell

However, Fever new signings wouldn’t be so impressive if Kelsey Mitchell would have left the team. The guard has been a key piece of Fever’s project since she was drafted in 2018. While she was hitting free agency, she decided to stay in Indiana for another year.

“Yeah, I love Kelsey first and foremost, and I’m happy that she’s getting her flowers. When you look at the type of player she is, our team doesn’t function the way it does without her. Kelsey is such an important part of our team,” Boston said about her teammate.

The forward highlighted Mitchell’s speed and versatility. “There is no one in the league that can contain her. Every time she has the ball, defenses are preparing on the help side because they don’t know what’s coming. They don’t know if that three is going up or if she’s going to blow by and get to the basket,” she explained.

Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever celebrates with Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

However, to Boston one of Mitchell’s best qualities is her competitiveness. “Kelsey does not like to lose. She does not like to feel like we are playing bad basketball.The amount of time, effort, and energy she has put into the game, her repayment is winning. Her repayment is continuing to shine on that court. For me, as a teammate, it motivates me as well because I want to win.”

Boston’s words show that after breaking an eight-year postseason drought last year, the Fever, led by Clark, want to reach another level. As they continue adding key pieces to their squad, their championship dream seems more achievable than ever. The WNBA season starts in May, with the Fever opening on May, 17th against the Chicago Sky.