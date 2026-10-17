Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Game 1 WNBA Finals on October 17, 2026

The Golden State Valkyries host the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center for Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 17. Find out how to watch the historic matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream Tournament WNBA Finals Date Saturday, October 17, 2026 Time 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT TV Channels NBC Live Stream Peacock

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream in the USA

The The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream game will air nationally on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Can I watch Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream for free?

No, there is no free trial available for Peacock to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream online. Fans who want to stream Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA Finals will need a Peacock subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream will compete for their first WNBA championship when they meet in Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Saturday, October 17, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Golden State enters the best-of-seven series as the No. 2 seed, while Atlanta secured the No. 4 seed after an impressive finish to the regular season. Both franchises have a chance to make history, but they took different paths to the championship round.

DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Atlanta Dream (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

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The Valkyries are making their first Finals appearance in just their second season in the league. After defeating the Dallas Wings 2-1 in the first round, Golden State swept the defending champion Las Vegas Aces 3-0 in the semifinals, capping the series with an 87-77 overtime victory. The remarkable run has established the expansion franchise as a legitimate contender much earlier than many expected.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has returned to the Finals for the first time since 2013. The Dream swept the Washington Mystics 2-0 in the opening round before eliminating the New York Liberty 3-0 in the semifinals. They also finished the regular season strongly, winning nine of their final 10 games, and enter the championship series without a postseason loss.

What time is the Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream match?

The Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream game tips off on Saturday, October 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco.

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