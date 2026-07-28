Draymond Green changes his mind with new Warriors deal as LeBron James chooses 76ers

Next season's NBA will feature LeBron James with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Draymond Green has agreed to remain with the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James ultimately joined the Philadelphia 76ers, prompting Draymond Green to reassess his situation ahead of next season. According to ESPN‘s Shams Charania, the veteran power forward agreed to a one-year extension with the Golden State Warriors despite previously intended to make a financial sacrifice in an effort to help the franchise pursue The King.

“Draymond Green has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $27.7 million deal, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. The contract is the same Green opted out of to give the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James, but the sides land his return Tuesday,” the insider revealed on X.

Trying to bring LeBron to the Bay meant that some of the Warriors’ core players would have to make a team-friendly deal. Ultimately, James decided to take his talents to Philadelphia, prompting Green to resume negotiations with the Warriors.

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Although Green’s new deal is worth significantly less than what Stephen Curry could earn with the Warriors, the franchise has secured one of its longtime leaders. The Bay Area team will now rely on the veteran forward as it looks to compete for another NBA championship.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors.

Green chasing his fifth NBA Championship

By returning to Golden State on a new deal, Draymond Green is locking in his commitment to the Warriors’ dynasty and setting his sights on a fifth NBA championship. Having already anchored Golden State’s defense for their title runs in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, Green remains the fiery heart and vocal leader of the squad.

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Securing one more ring would not only solidify his Hall of Fame credentials, but it would also cement his era alongside Stephen Curry as one of the most decorated core groups in basketball history.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors poses with the four Larry O’Brien Championship Trophies.

How could Steve Kerr’s team line up next season?

Steve Kerr will remain with the Warriors for two more years, LeBron James has moved to the Eastern Conference, and Golden State managed to retain one of its franchise cornerstones. Now, the biggest question is what the team’s starting lineup will look like next season.

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Although it’s still too early to know exactly what Kerr will put on the court, and much will depend on the strategy he chooses, this could be an intriguing option for the Warriors’ starting lineup: