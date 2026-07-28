Kevin Durant critiques LeBron James’ 76ers move despite his own ring-chasing history

Kevin Durant’s comments on LeBron James’ situation will likely be a talking point for weeks to come.

Kevin Durant weighed in on the hot topic of LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, offering a sharp take on the move. While his comment seemed like a subtle shot at players across the league this offseason, it left fans wondering if it was aimed directly at the former Laker.

When asked if James joined Philly strictly to chase another ring, Durant didn’t hold back: “Everybody in the NBA is either chasing rings, shot attempts, or money.” Short, sweet, and straight to the point.

Bleacher Report and other major outlets quickly picked up KD’s quote, which echoes Bill Simmons’ recent warning that the James-76ers experiment could end in disaster. Of course, Durant isn’t exactly immune to criticism here, he’s made his own share of controversial moves in pursuit of titles and top-dollar contracts.

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How many teams has Durant actually played for?

While KD might be throwing subtle shade at LeBron, he’s no stranger to switching jerseys. Durant has played for five different franchises in his career: starting with the SuperSonics/Thunder, then moving to the Warriors, Nets, Suns, and now the Rockets. Despite all that bouncing around, he’s walked away with just two NBA championships.

LeBron, on the other hand, has played for four teams, Cleveland, Miami, Los Angeles, and now Philadelphia, and has captured four rings along the way. His path to titles hasn’t required as much team-hopping as Durant’s, whose only two rings came during the Warriors’ legendary back-to-back run.

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Just like LeBron, Durant hasn’t won a title in over five years and has struggled to get back to championship form. Even former teammates like Russell Westbrook, who currently finds himself without an NBA home, have learned the hard way how tough it is to land in the right spot to chase