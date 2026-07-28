Philadelphia 76ers reportedly plan significant on-court change for LeBron James

LeBron James recently agreed to join the Philadelphia 76ers and is dreaming of bringing another championship to the franchise.

LeBron James’ arrival to the Philadelphia 76ers generated countless opinions, as well as criticism, including comments from Kevin Durant. With the goal of bringing another championship to the franchise, his role on the court could change compared to what he has shown in previous seasons.

A recent report from ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that Nick Nurse could use The King at the point guard position, freeing up the small forward spot for another teammate.

Moving LeBron to this position would clearly alter the 76ers’ strategy heading into next season. Tyrese Maxey, a natural point guard, could shift to the shooting guard role, while the small forward position could easily be filled by Jaylen Brown.

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The new Philadelphia that could be coming

Placing LeBron at the point would shift Tyrese Maxey to his more natural scoring role off the ball, leveraging his speed and shooting without the burden of constant playmaking.

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during Game Three.

As one of the greatest facilitators in NBA history, ranking 4th on the all-time assists list with over 12,000 career assists, LeBron possesses the elite vision needed to orchestrate the offense, drawing heavy defensive focus to open up high-value opportunities for Joel Embiid and perimeter shooters while efficiently controlling the pace of the game.

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LeBron’s experience as a point guard

The last time LeBron James played full-time as a point guard was during the 2019–20 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the results were legendary. Head coach Frank Vogel put the offense entirely in his hands, and LeBron responded by leading the NBA in assists for the first time in his career with 10.2 per game, while adding 25.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Under his leadership at the point, the Lakers secured the top seed in the Western Conference and capped off the season by winning the NBA Championship in the Orlando bubble, with LeBron earning Finals MVP honors.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses with his ring during the 2020 NBA championship.

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76ers’ potential lineup

Nick Nurse has managed to put together an elite starting five, one that will look to capture the fourth championship in franchise history. Pending official confirmation, this could be the potential starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers.