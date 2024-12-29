WNBA champion Sydney Colson slams former NBA player over Angel Reese’s comments

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson had a strong message against the misogynistic comments from former NBA guard Jeff Teague and influencer Charleston White on their about Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

During an episode of their podcast, titled “Club 520”, they made disrespectful remarks about Reese, implying she should show more of her body and even opening an account in a popular adult site.

“Having an ignorant a** sexist on and then actually dropping the episode and then wanting to collab with the W is craaazy work lmao,” wrote Colson on X, reposting the video with the men’s remarks.

Teague made his comments following comments made by Shaquille O’Neal, whom Reese calls her ‘Uncle,’ on Reese’s podcast Unapologetically Angel back in October, in which he also implied that the WNBA could have more viewership if the players had shorter shorts. The NBA legend was also highly criticized for those remarks.

Angel Reese of Chicago Sky (IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire)

However, Colson wasn’t the only one to slam the two men. Sports analysts, such as Natalie Esquiere and Chris Williamson, also criticized the comments made by Teague and his guest. “Jeff Teague is a whole clown for this. I hope no player in the W goes on his pod or works with him. League better not even entertain his a**,” posted Esquire on her X account.

Reese is one of the WNBA standout talents

Reese, alongside Caitlin Clark, was one of the best rookies of the year in the WNBA. The 22-year-old broke the record for the most consecutive double-doubles in a single season with 15, as well as the most double doubles by a rookie with 26. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in her rookie season.

While she had to end her season early due to a wrist injury, she is now healthy and ready to compete in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. Reese is set to play for Rose BC, and will be one of the main attractions of the new 3v3 league.