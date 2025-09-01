Li Yueru’s contract and salary: Her earnings and remaining time on the Dallas Wings

Li Yueru has emerged as a standout presence in women’s basketball, blending height, technique, and a quiet intensity that makes her impossible to ignore. Each game reveals more of her potential and versatility on the court.

Her journey from China’s professional leagues to the WNBA has been swift but deliberate, marked by moments of adaptation and breakthrough that hint at a player ready to leave a lasting mark.

With the Dallas Wings, she faces a new chapter—one where her skills, ambition, and drive intersect with opportunity, setting the stage for what could be a defining period in her professional career.

What is Li Yueru’s salary with the Dallas Wings?

Li Yueru’s 2025 salary with the Dallas Wings stands at $66,079, aligning with the league’s minimum for players with up to two years of experience, according to Spotrac. This figure reflects the WNBA’s current salary structure, but newcomers often start at the minimum.

Li Yueru #28 of the Dallas Wings shoots a free throw during the first half of a game against the Las Vegas Aces in 2025. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Despite her limited playing time in previous seasons, her move to the Wings presented an opportunity for increased exposure and development. Her performance in the 2025 season, including a career-high 20 points in a win over the Indiana Fever, showcased her potential and contribution to the team’s success.

Li Yueru’s contract: How long does the deal last?

Li Yueru’s contract with the Dallas Wings is a one-year agreement for the 2025 WNBA season. This short-term contract structure is common in the league, especially for players transitioning between teams or seeking to prove their value.

After being traded from the Seattle Storm in June 2025, her immediate integration into the Wings’ lineup was a testament to her adaptability and the team’s need for her presence in the frontcourt.

As the season concluded with her injury, her future remains uncertain. Her status as an exclusive rights free agent entering the offseason means the team holds exclusive negotiation rights, but no contract extension has been announced.

