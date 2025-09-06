Stephanie White breaks silence on Caitlin Clark’s absence for the rest of the WNBA season

The Indiana Fever’s impressive WNBA season has just taken a major hit at a critical point in the schedule. It’s been confirmed that their biggest star, Caitlin Clark, will miss the remainder of the season. With that, head coach Stephanie White will now be forced to find alternatives to fill the void left by Clark’s absence — a major blow to the team’s aspirations.

With just a handful of games remaining and the primary goal of reaching the postseason — and perhaps even dreaming of a deep run — the Fever know they’ll need to double down and rise to the challenge ahead.

During her latest press conference, White addressed the situation involving her biggest star, making it clear that Clark did everything she could to return to the court — but her long-term health remains the top priority.

“She’s been working her butt off to be able to get back and we’ve kinda run out of time. Her long-term health and wellness is the most important thing,” the experienced head coach stated to the press.

Indiana secured a statement win over the Chicago Sky, keeping their playoff hopes alive as the race for a postseason spot heats up.

Bouncing back from Clark’s absence

Facing a critical juncture as they chase a playoff berth, the Indiana Fever must now navigate the postseason push without two key players. With Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham sidelined, the team will need to rally behind the veteran leadership of Kelsey Mitchell and the promising talent of Lexie Hull.

Mitchell, the team’s engine on offense, will be tasked with shouldering an even heavier scoring load, while Hull’s defensive tenacity and timely shooting will be crucial.

This unfortunate turn of events presents a new challenge, but also an opportunity for the rest of the roster to step up and prove their depth as they fight to secure their spot in the WNBA Playoffs.

What’s next for the Fever?

With just a couple of games left and a playoff berth within reach, these are the upcoming matchups Stephanie White’s team will have to face:

vs Washington Mystics, September 7

vs Minnesota Lynx, September 9