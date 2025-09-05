Fever star Sophie Cunningham sends heartfelt two-word message to Caitlin Clark after season-ending news

see also Sophie Cunningham confronts sports commentator who had strong words towards Fever star

Yesterday, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark announced she won’t be able to perform this WNBA season. After suffering a groin injury, the second-year player hasn’t been able to recover and after missing 19 straight games, she shared that she’ll be back next year. Now, Sophie Cunningham, who is also missing the season with an injury herself, has shared two words to encourage her teammate during this tough strecth.

Replying to Clark’s Instagram post with a photo of both players in the locker room, Cunningham just said “Love you” to Clark. Less means more when the words are that powerful. Cunningham’s fame rose heavily thanks to her sticking up for Clark during a scuffle in a WNBA game. Since then, their friendship and Cunningham’s public prominence have grown immensely.

Clark has been the subject of plenty of ill-intentioned fouls during her short, yet starring WNBA career. She has not made many friends outside of the Fever roster. Whether that’s jealousy from other players, or just Clark’s attitude is up for debate, but what it’s true is that her teammates are fully on her side, with Cunningham being the mos notorious one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other teammates have been given Clark support too

Another of the Fever’s most notable players, Lexie Hull, commented on Clark’s post with an endearing and hopeful “2026 going to be the best season yet.” Hull is the one trying to keep the Fever’s postseason dreams afloat right now. She is coming off of her second-best scoring game in the season with 18 points in a losing effort to Phoenix.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks on the court.

Advertisement

Aliyah Boston also showed her support. “Miss you big dawggggggg… you’ll be back,” she replied on Clark’s post. Other stars outside of the Fever roster also shared their support, like Sabrina Ionescu and Kate Martin.

Advertisement

see also Fever announce signing after losing another player apart from Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham to injury

Which other Fever stars are injured?

Besides Clark, Cunningham is also missing the rest of the season with a torn MCL. It was also revealed that forward Chloe Bibby will not return this season due to a knee injury. Guard Sydney Colson also torn her ACL meaning she won’t return to the court this year. Lastly, guard Aari McDonald broke her right foot, which will also sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

The bad luck has been raining on the Fever. This makes it remarkable for the team to be in the playoffs hunt. However, the chances for a title are looking slim as there are many key injuries hampering the team.