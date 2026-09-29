What happens if Fever win, tie or lose vs Aces today in Game 2 of 2026 WNBA playoffs first round?

The Indiana Fever need to win Game 2 of the 2026 WNBA playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces if they want to stay alive in the postseason.

The Indiana Fever fell in Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA playoffs, which led Caitlin Clark to be highly self-critical about the performance. The series against the Las Vegas Aces could be decided in Game 2, although Stephanie White’s team will have home-court advantage.

The final score of the first game at Michelob ULTRA Arena was 102-85, and now the Fever find themselves with their backs against the wall. The home crowd will need to make its presence felt, while stars like Clark and Sophie Cunningham will have to give it their all.

The WNBA is entering a decisive stage, and the Aces are looking to secure their spot in the next round. Can the Fever stay alive and force a deciding Game 3?

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What happens if the Fever defeat the Aces?

The Indiana Fever absolutely need to defeat the Las Vegas Aces to stay alive in the playoffs. Since it is a best-of-three series, losing the opener has put them in a difficult position, and another defeat would mean elimination.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever controls the ball against Stephanie Talbot.

The situation for the Aces is completely different. Their 1-0 lead gives them the opportunity not only to close out the series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but also, in case of a loss, to take the series back home and decide it in Game 3, October 1.

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What happens if the Fever and Aces tie?

Ties are not an option in this league, so if the score is level at the end of regulation, the game will go into overtime. There, five-minute quarters will be played, and whichever team is ahead at the end will be crowned the winner.

Head coach Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever gestures in the first quarter.

What happens if the Fever lose to the Aces?

If the Fever lose Game 2 against the Aces, their elimination will be confirmed. The dream of potentially reaching the WNBA Finals for the first time in 11 years will be over, while Las Vegas will advance to the next round.

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Key takeaways