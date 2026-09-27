What happens if Indiana Fever win, tie or lose vs Las Vegas Aces today in Game 1 of 2026 WNBA playoffs first round?

The Indiana Fever face the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs. Caitlin Clark is looking to win her first championship since entering the league.

The Indiana Fever begin their quest for a WNBA championship with a challenging road debut against the Las Vegas Aces. Caitlin Clark’s goal of winning a title will be far from easy, but she has the tools she needs on her team to make it happen.

Michelob ULTRA Arena will be the main stage where the Aces will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage and get off to a strong start. For Stephanie White’s squad, the goal is to make a statement and take the lead right from the opening game.

After 11 years, the Fever are looking to return to the Finals, with their only championship coming back in 2012 against the Minnesota Lynx. Clark, the team’s biggest star, is looking to win her first championship since entering the WNBA.

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What happens if the Fever defeat the Aces?

If the Indiana Fever manage to defeat the Aces in Game 1, they will not only take a 1-0 series lead, but will also have the opportunity to close out the series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, September 29.

Head coach Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever gestures in the first quarter.

It is worth noting at this point that, since this is the first playoff round, the series is decided in a best-of-three format. This means that whichever team wins two of the three games will advance to the next round.

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What happens if the Fever and Aces tie?

In WNBA, games cannot end in a tie, so if the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces are tied at the end of regulation (four quarters), they play a 5-minute overtime period (and additional 5-minute overtimes until a winner is decided).

What happens if the Fever lose to the Aces?

A loss to the Aces in Game 1 would put Stephanie White’s Fever in a difficult position. When they return to Indianapolis for Game 2, Indiana will have to win to keep the series alive and force a decisive third game.

This potential matchup is scheduled for next Thursday, October 1, also in Las Vegas. Whichever team wins that game will advance to the next round.

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Key takeaways