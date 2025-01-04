Sean McDermott‘s Buffalo Bills will close out their NFL regular season with a visit to Foxborough to face the already eliminated New England Patriots. While Josh Allen‘s team has already secured their second spot in the AFC, they will aim for their 14th win, although they will have to do so without one of their offensive stars.

Finally, the experienced Amari Cooper will not be part of the delegation traveling to face Jerod Mayo’s team. According to reports, Cooper has to attend to family matters and will not be able to join his teammates for Week 18.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter: “Bills WR Amari Cooper has been downgraded to out. He will not travel and has been excused for a personal family matter.”

Arriving in Buffalo at the last trade deadline, the talented wide receiver wasn’t always Josh Allen‘s primary target, but he did have some solid performances. Since his arrival, Cooper has caught just 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Amari Cooper #18 of the Buffalo Bills catches a pass in front of Brandin Echols #26 of the New York Jets for a third quarter touchdown at Highmark Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Cooper’s absence for this game, which ultimately won’t impact the Bills‘ fate regardless of a win or loss, will be effectively covered by other wide receivers on the roster. It is expected that the former Cowboys player will be available for the first playoff game.

Sean McDermott delivers update on Bills captain’s

Amari Cooper’s significant absence will not be the only one for the game against the New England Patriots. Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, one of the team captains, will also be unavailable for the coach. The defensive player suffered a quad injury against the Jets and was unable to fully recover in time.

“Terrel Bernard will not play in this game. He’ll be limited today,” said head coach Sean McDermott prior to Friday’s practice in Orchard Park. Despite this, the head coach knows that his recovery has been progressing favorably: “I feel like he’s moving in the right direction as it relates to next week.”

Mitch Trubisky’s opportunity

Many times, when teams have already secured a playoff spot, their coaches tend to give rest to their star players, or even to those who aren’t at 100% physically.

This is not the case for the Bills, as it is believed that Josh Allen will start in Foxborough. However, all signs point to head coach Sean McDermott giving more opportunities for backup QB Mitch Trubisky to showcase himself.

“I got a chance to get rid of the rushing total this weekend, but I’ll do what I gotta do for the team to take those negative rush yards on the victory kneels. It’s the best play in football, but it does tally up,” said Trubisky after practice in Orchard Park.

“The priority is get a win. Go out, execute the game plan and get a win. If I’m taking victory kneels at the end this weekend, it’s another good thing,” former Bear finally concluded.