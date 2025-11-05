Trending topics:
Women's U17 World Cup

Where to watch Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 live in the USA: 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup

Netherlands U17 play against Mexico U17 in the 2025 Women's U17 World Cup semifinal. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Fans hold a Mexico flag
© Mark Thompson/Getty ImagesFans hold a Mexico flag

Netherlands U17 and Mexico U17 will face each other in the 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup semifinal. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 online in the US on Fubo]

The semifinals of a grueling tournament are set, showcasing just how evenly matched these teams have been. Aside from North Korea’s dominant 5-1 win over Japan, every quarterfinal clash was settled by penalty kicks—a clear sign of the tournament’s intensity.

Mexico U17 booked their spot after a 0-0 draw with Italy, edging the shootout 5-4, while the Netherlands advanced with a 7-6 shootout victory following a 2-2 draw against France. With a trip to the final on the line, fans can expect a high-stakes showdown packed with drama and energy.

Advertisement

When will the Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 match be played?

Netherlands U17 will take on Mexico U17 on Wednesday, November 5, for the 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup semifinal. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Netherlands fan waves a flag – Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Netherlands fan waves a flag – Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Advertisement

Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup match between Netherlands U17 and Mexico U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

German Berterame’s early goal earns Mexico a draw against Ecuador in international friendly: Highlights and goals
Soccer

German Berterame’s early goal earns Mexico a draw against Ecuador in international friendly: Highlights and goals

Mexico vs Ecuador: Confirmed lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 13
Soccer

Mexico vs Ecuador: Confirmed lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 13

Where to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Better Collective Logo