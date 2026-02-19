Where to watch Colombia U20 vs Brazil U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano

Colombia U20 play against Brazil U20 for the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano final stage. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Brazil U20 couldn’t have scripted a better start to the final stage, rolling past Paraguay U20 3-1 to seize the early lead in the standings on goal difference over Ecuador U20. The dominant performance underscored their attacking quality and put the rest of the field on notice.

Now they’ll look to stay on top against a Colombia U20 side coming off a loss to Ecuador and desperate for a win to keep its championship hopes alive, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash.

When will the Colombia U20 vs Brazil U20 match be played?

Colombia U20 take on Brazil U20 in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano final stagethis Thursday, February 19, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Colombian flag – Andres Rot/Getty Images

Colombia U20 vs Brazil U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Colombia U20 vs Brazil U20 in the USA

Catch this 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano clash between Colombia U20 and Brazil U20 live in the United States on ViX.