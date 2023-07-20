The Canadian national team wants to succeed in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and they have high hopes on what Jordyn Huitema could do for them. Here you will find all about her profile, including age, height, boyfriend, salary, and social media accounts.

All 32 national teams are ready to face the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Canada arrives as one of the strongest squads after winning the gold medal in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

Jordyn Huitema is regarded as one of the team’s biggest stars. The forward began her career playing for Chilliwack FC, and now she holds the position of starting striker for OL Reign.

How old is Jordyn Huitema?

Huitema is 28 years old. She was born on May 8th, 2001 in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, where she started her career. She has played for teams such as Surrey United, Vancouver Whitecaps, TSS FC Rovers, Paris Saint-Germain, and, as of today, with OL Reign.

How tall is Jordyn Huitema?

Huitema is reportedly 1.81 m tall, or 5 ft 9 in tall. In the 2023 NSWL season, the striker has played 13 games, scoring four goals and zero assists.

Who is Jordyn Huitema’s boyfriend?

Jordyn Huitema’s current boyfriend is MLB star Julio Rodriguez. Prior to dating the baseball player, she was in a relationship with Bayern Munich’s left-back Alphonso Davies, who is also Canadian like her. However, their connection ended in May of 2022.

How much is Jordyn Huitema’s salary?

Huitema’s exact salary at OL Reign has not been revealed. While she used to earn $30,000 per month at PSG, it is known that her earnings are not the same at the NSWL club.

What are Jordyn Huitema’s social media accounts?

You can find Jordyn Huitema on Instagram with her username (@jordynhuitema), where she mostly posts about soccer and her personal life. You can also follow her on Twitter (@JordynHuitema), but she is more active on the other mentioned platform.