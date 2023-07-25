Canada vs Ireland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Canada will face Ireland this Wednesday, July 26 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Canada’s debut was far from what was expected. Despite being favorites against Nigeria, they could not secure a victory and were held to a goalless draw by the Africans. While the draw doesn’t leave them in a bad situation, it does add some pressure as they head into their next two games.

In Matchday 2, Canada will face Ireland, who started their participation in this Women’s World Cup with a defeat. For Ireland, losing again could lead to elimination from the tournament, making the upcoming match crucial for them. They must go all out in search of the 3 points to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

Canada vs Ireland: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Australia: 10:00 PM

Bangladesh: 6:00 PM

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Canada: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 12:00 PM

Greece: 3:00 PM

India: 5:30 PM

Indonesia: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 3:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 AM

Kenya: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 12:00 AM (July 26)

Nigeria: 1:00 PM

Norway: 2:00 PM

Panama: 7:00 AM

Philippines: 8:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 2:00 PM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

Canada vs Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Australia: 7plus, Seven, Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN1, CTV, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TSN+, CTV App, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: M6.fr, Free, M6, Molotov, 6play

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now

Greece: ANT1+

India: DD Sports, FanCode

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, UTV, RTE Player, STV Scotland

Israel: Sports 2

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, TV6 Sweden

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01

South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: TRT Spor, M6 Suisse, RSI La 2, SRF zwei

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: UTV, STV Scotland, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, ITVX

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App.