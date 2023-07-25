Canada will face Ireland this Wednesday, July 26 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Canada’s debut was far from what was expected. Despite being favorites against Nigeria, they could not secure a victory and were held to a goalless draw by the Africans. While the draw doesn’t leave them in a bad situation, it does add some pressure as they head into their next two games.
In Matchday 2, Canada will face Ireland, who started their participation in this Women’s World Cup with a defeat. For Ireland, losing again could lead to elimination from the tournament, making the upcoming match crucial for them. They must go all out in search of the 3 points to keep their hopes alive in the competition.
Canada vs Ireland: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Australia: 10:00 PM
Bangladesh: 6:00 PM
Belgium: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Canada: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 2:00 PM
Denmark: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 2:00 PM
Germany: 2:00 PM
Ghana: 12:00 PM
Greece: 3:00 PM
India: 5:30 PM
Indonesia: 6:00 PM
Ireland: 1:00 PM
Israel: 3:00 PM
Italy: 2:00 PM
Jamaica: 7:00 AM
Kenya: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 2:00 PM
New Zealand: 12:00 AM (July 26)
Nigeria: 1:00 PM
Norway: 2:00 PM
Panama: 7:00 AM
Philippines: 8:00 PM
Poland: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 1:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 2:00 PM
Singapore: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 2:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Sweden: 2:00 PM
Switzerland: 2:00 PM
UAE: 4:00 PM
UK: 1:00 PM
United States: 8:00 AM (ET)
Canada vs Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com
Australia: 7plus, Seven, Optus Sport
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct
Canada: TSN1, CTV, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TSN+, CTV App, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: M6.fr, Free, M6, Molotov, 6play
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now
Greece: ANT1+
India: DD Sports, FanCode
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, UTV, RTE Player, STV Scotland
Israel: Sports 2
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, TV6 Sweden
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01
South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: TRT Spor, M6 Suisse, RSI La 2, SRF zwei
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: UTV, STV Scotland, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, ITVX
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App.